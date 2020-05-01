Global Jet Hand Dryer Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Jet Hand Dryer market.

The escalating demands for eco-friendly devices which facilitate power and paper saving is also expected to favor the industry growth significantly over the forecast period. The rising demand for energy efficient technology, paired with the mounting need to lower the operational expenditure, particularly in office buildings as well as shopping & commercial complexes, is expected to drive the industry growth over next eight years.

Swiftly growing hospitality sector with an elevation in the number of pubs and restaurants & hotels indirectly is powering the development for hand dryer market. The increasing adoption of hand dryers is likely to foster the development of the global market. The need to meet cleanliness standards for hospitality industry and food service sector is also one of the reasons that bolstering the development of hand dryer market.

The global Jet Hand Dryer market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Jet Hand Dryer volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Jet Hand Dryer market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ALOYCO

TOTO

Panasonic

JIEDA

Dyson

Mitsubishi

Voith

Starmix

AIKE

DIHOUR

Siemens

Modun

World Dryer

American Dryer

Specialising

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Hand-in

Hand-under

Segment by Application

Restaurants

Hotels

Hospitals

Factory

Others

