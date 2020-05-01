Global Monopotassium Phospahte (MKP) Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Monopotassium Phospahte (MKP) market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Monopotassium Phospahte (MKP) market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Monopotassium Phospahte (MKP) market.”

Monopotassium phosphate (MKP), is a potassium dihydrogenphosphate. Monopotassium phosphate is a soluble salt of dihydrogen phosphate and potassium ion.

It is a good source for ammonium phosphate in feed, generally mixed with urea to increase the feeds effectiveness as it maintains soil pH and reduces the loss of feed used in the soil. Other industrial application includes nutraceutical, cosmetics and personal care, and other industrial application. The Monopotassium phosphate market is expected to witness steady global growth over the forecast period owing to its versatile application in growing industries such as hydroponic agriculture, pharmaceutical, and personal care cosmetics. The North America region is expected to dominate the global monopotassium market over the forecast period.

The global Monopotassium Phospahte (MKP) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Monopotassium Phospahte (MKP) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Monopotassium Phospahte (MKP) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sandoz

Pharmaceutical Associates

Master Plant-Prod

Prayon Group

Charkit Chemical

Allan Chemical

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Powder

Crystal

Liquid

Segment by Application

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Animal Feed and Pet Food

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Others

