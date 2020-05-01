Global Motorcycle Connected Helmet Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Motorcycle Connected Helmet market.

"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Motorcycle Connected Helmet market.

Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Motorcycle Connected Helmet market."

Motorcycle connected helmet is a device that provides the rider with information on traffic, rear view, and infotainment along with the attributes of safety and connectivity while riding. This helmet also enables communication with other riders.

With the surging demand for motorcycles, the fatality rate among motorcyclists remains a cause for concern. The fatality risk from motorcycles has created the need for safety, eventually paving the way for helmet adoption and advanced safety features integrated into these helmets.

Advanced helmets having 180-degree rear view will be beneficial for the rider and will display vehicles in another lane. Additionally, motorcycle connected helmets allow the rider to reduce distraction due to external factors such as vehicles in their blind spot. As a result, the connected helmet offers increased riding comfort along with increased safety quotient.

The global Motorcycle Connected Helmet market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Dainese

Schuberth

Sena Technologies

SHOEI

UCLEAR Digital

H&H Sports Protection

AGV

Bell

ONeal

HJC

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Freestanding

Embedded

Segment by Application

Adult

Children

