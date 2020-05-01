Global Para-menthane-3, 8-diol (PMD) Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Para-menthane-3 market.

p-Menthane-3,8-diol, also known as para-menthane-3,8-diol, PMD, or menthoglycol, is an organic compound classified as a dioland a terpinoid. It is colorless. Its name reflects the hydrocarbon backbone, which is that of p-menthane.

The growth of the global para-menthane-3, 8-diol (PMD) market is driven by rapid urbanization and expansion of cities that create a demand for insect repellant for populace that live in congested urban infrastructure.

Moreover, new insect repellant product development and launches are expected to boost the demand and market for Para-menthane-3, 8-diol (PMD).

However, ultrasonic and electronic insect repellant products produce a challenge for the para-menthane-3, 8-diol (PMD) market growth.

The global Para-menthane-3, 8-diol (PMD) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Para-menthane-3, 8-diol (PMD) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Para-menthane-3, 8-diol (PMD) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Citrefine International

Wisconsin Pharmacal

Beyond Industries China

Nanning Venusson Bio-Technology

J & K Scientific Ltd BOC Sciences

T & W group

Shanghai wecan Industrial

Shenzhen Sendi Biotechnology

Jinan Haohua Industry

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Natural Extract

Synthetic Products

Segment by Application

Insect Repellent Spray

Repellent Liquid

Other

