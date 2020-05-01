Global Polythene (PE) Shrink Film Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Polythene (PE) Shrink Film market.

Global Polythene (PE) Shrink Film Market Research Report 2019

Polythene (PE) Shrink Film is the thickest of the films. It is stronger, thicker and more resilient than the other shrink films. Sometimes referred to as industrial shrink film. It used to bundle products together to form a pallet. Also used to protect items during shipping and loading.

The principal use to which PE is put is as a transit medium. It allows packs to be wrapped individually or collated and offers the best combination of protection and unit cost when compared with the alternatives. PE shrink wrap packaging film is used on a vast range of products, from radiators and work surfaces to collation of cans and jars and the individual shrink packaging of cartons and products themselves, such as pizza.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

<4 Mil Thickness 4-12 Mil Thickness >12 Mil Thickness

Segment by Application

Food and Beverage

Industrial Packaging

Pharmaceutical

Boat Packaging

Others

