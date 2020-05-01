Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Solar Water Heater (SWH) market.

Global Solar Water Heater (SWH) Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Solar Water Heaters (SWH) is a system that uses solar thermal collectors to convert and capture the heat from the sun to generate renewable resource such as such solar energy to heat water for domestic and industrial purposes.

The residential segment accounted for the maximum market share during 2017 and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years as well. Some of the major factors responsible for the market segments growth is the increasing government incentives and the implementation of regulations mandating the usage of solar water heaters in various countries across the world.

The home improvement stores segment accounted for the maximum market share during 2017 and will continue to dominate the market in the forthcoming years.

This report focuses on Solar Water Heater (SWH) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Solar Water Heater (SWH) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

A.O.Smith

Rheem

Ariston Thermo

Whirlpool

Nihon Itomic

Simens

TATA Power Solar Systems

Bosch

Racold Thermo

Chemtrols

Ferroli

Stiebel Eltron

Eldominvest

Hubbell

State Industries

Sakura

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Compact Type

Split Type

Segment by Application

Home Use

Commercial Use

Industrial Use

