Global Tankless Water Heater Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Tankless water heaters operate without using storage tanks. When a water tap is turned on, normal water flows through a pipe into the unit. Subsequently, a gas burner or an electric element heats the water. This enables tankless water heaters to deliver hot water efficiently.

The increasing technological innovations in design and higher efficiency is one of the primary factors that will trigger the growth of the tankless water heater market in the following years. Tankless heaters are gaining traction as they are innovative in terms of design and efficiency. The vendors are constantly focusing on adopting technologically advanced tankless water heaters in terms of efficiency. With the increasing competition among the leading vendors, the market will witness increased innovations and product offering in the forthcoming years.

This report focuses on Tankless Water Heater volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Tankless Water Heater market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

A. O. Smith

Bradford White

Rheem Manufacturing

Rinnai

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Inline Water Heater

Flash Water Heater

Instantaneous Water Heater

Continuous Flow Water Heater

On-Demand Water Heater

Instant-On Water Heater

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

