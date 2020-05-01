Global trade impact of the Coronavirus Electric Scooters Market to Witness Steady Growth through 2026

Transportation restrictions and stringent government policies are causing a downturn in the growth scale of the Electric Scooters market amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) lockdown period. Hence, analysts at Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) have collated a research study that provides an in-depth outlook on Coronavirus and how the novel virus can leave long-term effects in trade practices post lockdown period in the Electric Scooters market.

The report on the global Electric Scooters market published by MRRSE provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Electric Scooters market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Electric Scooters market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Electric Scooters market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Electric Scooters market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Electric Scooters market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

Improvement in the charging infrastructure can boost the overall electric scooters market

The sales of electric scooters can only grow and they can become more popular if there is a supply of quick and reliable charging stations. In the year 2015, electric scooters sold made up around 2% of the total number of vehicles sold worldwide. This is mainly due to the higher flexibility and ease of operation of conventional vehicles when it comes to refuelling the vehicle. A conventional vehicle may take a few minutes to refuel the vehicle completely, while an electric vehicle or scooter on an average takes more than a couple of hours to recharge the batteries for the same driving range. This charging time can be minimised and brought down under one hour if the electric vehicles are charged by direct current. Most of the few charging stations available for electric vehicles in the present scenario provide alternating current sourced directly from the overhead grid lines network. Hence, it is important to provide direct current charging in the charging stations with higher output to reduce the charging time. Also, the charging stations should be more in number so that convenience of charging is increased for the owners of the electric vehicles.

