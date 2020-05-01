Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Truck Camshaft market.

Global Truck Camshaft Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Vehicle Camshaft is an important engine component in an automobile, from a technical standpoint, a Vehicle Camshaft fulfills the function of converting rotatory motion of crankshaft to oscillating motion of follower, through a cam profile. The camshaft uses lobes (called cams) that push against the valves to open them as the camshaft rotates; springs on the valves return them to their closed position. This is a critical job, and can have a great impact on an engines performance at different speeds.

The vehicle camshaft market is very concerted market; the revenue of top nineteen players accounts about 80% of the total revenue in 2017. The high-end products mainly come from USA and Europe.

This report focuses on Truck Camshaft volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Truck Camshaft market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ThyssenKrupp

MAHLE

Kautex Textron (CWC)

Seojin Cam

Precision Camshafts

Linamar

Musashi Seimitsu

Zhongzhou Group

Federal-Mogul

Xiyuan Camshaft

Riken

ESTAS

LACO

Tongxin Machinery

Nippon Piston Ring

XILING Power

Shenglong

Schleicher Fahrzeugteile

Hejia Industry

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Cast Camshaft

Assembled Camshaft

Forged Camshaft

Segment by Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

