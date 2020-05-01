Global Wood and Laminate Flooring Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2027

Wood and laminate flooring are used to cover the floor structure of a building. The wood and laminate flooring is easy to install, cost-effective, durable, hygienic, and easy to maintain. Thus, it is a better alternative to conventional flooring. Significant demand for wood and laminate flooring products owing to consumer awareness regarding the advantages of the product is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Leading Wood and Laminate Flooring Market Players:

Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

Armstrong Flooring

Mohawk Industries

Beaulieu International Group

KAHRS Holding AB

Daiken Corporation

Boral Timber Flooring

Tarkett S.A.

BARLINEK S.A.

Greenlam Industries

Growing construction activities in the industrial sector, such as work floors, assembly points, and collection facilities, are likely to support the product demand. Expanding patterns for single-family lodging units are probably going to add fuel to the growth of the market. Ease of installation and requirement of relatively lesser-skilled labor as compared to the installation of alternative materials are the factors anticipated to impel the demand for wood and laminate flooring. Also, these materials are strong and simple to introduce on a wide range of floors with the assistance of a base measure of instruments; therefore, they are favored for DIY applications. However, greater expense related to the premium timber species is foreseen to hinder the growth in the inevitable years. Headways in structuring and printing innovation have made laminated floors look more realistic, which has flooded their popularity among buyers over the globe. Moreover, mechanical progressions in designed wood floors have added to the rising demand for wood and laminate flooring.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global wood and laminate flooring market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The wood and laminate flooring market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

