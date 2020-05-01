Global Yeast and Yeast Extract Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Yeast and Yeast Extract market.

"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Yeast and Yeast Extract market.

Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Yeast and Yeast Extract market."

Yeast extracts refer to the beneficial components of yeast extracted by autolysis. As principal ingredients, they contain amino acids, nucleotides, minerals, and vitamins and are used as food ingredients and microbial culture media.

The manufacturers are concentrated in China, USA, Europe and Japan. Angel is the largest manufacturer in the global market, which production reached 49.6 K MT in 2016. The industry has a high concentration and the top three accounted for nearly 50% share in 2016.

Europe is the largest production region in the world, which occupied 45.04% share in 2016. The manufacture shares of China, USA and Japan were 28.65%, 12.97% and 5.30%. The industry in China has a higher growth rate.

The global Yeast and Yeast Extract market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Yeast and Yeast Extract volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Yeast and Yeast Extract market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Angel

Lesaffre

ABF Group

BioSpringer

Chr. Hansen

DSM

Kohjin Life Sciences

Kerry Group

Lallemand Bio-Ingredients

Leiber

Synergy Flavors

Sensient Technologies

Leiber

Sensient BioNutrients

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Yeast Autolysates

Yeast Beta-Glucan

Yeast Derivatives

Segment by Application

Meat Products

Instant Noodles

Soy Sauce

Biscuits

Others

