How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact HVDC Cables Market 2025: Research By Top Manufacturers with Market Size,Market Growth, Competitive Regions with Opportunities in Industry
The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the HVDC Cables market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the HVDC Cables market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the HVDC Cables market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.
According to the report, the HVDC Cables market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current HVDC Cables market landscape amidst the global pandemic.
Regional Assessment
The regional assessment chapter in the report offers an out and out understanding of the potential growth of the HVDC Cables market across various geographies such as:
Application Assessment
The presented study ponders over the numerous applications of the HVDC Cables and offers a fair assessment of the supply-demand ratio of each application including:
segmented as follows:
HVDC Cables Market, by Type
- Mass Impregnated Cables
- Extruded Cables
- Others (including Oil-filled Cables and Superconducting Cables)
HVDC Cables Market, by Application
- Overhead Line
- Submarine
- Underground
HVDC Cables Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- In terms of type, the extruded cables segment accounted for the major share of the global HVDC cables market in 2017
- Overhead line is the commonly used application of HVDC cables, as it costs less and can be constructed quickly
- China is the key country for HVDC cables, as it has built a large number of HVDC transmission lines and continues to build them at a rapid pace
- Nexans Group is the first company to supply superconducting HVDC cables. The use of this type of HVDC cable is likely to increase significantly during the forecast period.
- Various countries are enacting new regulations to promote and accelerate the construction of underground cables
- The global HVDC cables market is likely to expand at a medium pace, as various countries continue to develop the capability to adopt the HVDC technology
