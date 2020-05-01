How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Retort Packaging Market Growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2019 to 2025: Market Scenario, Opportunities and Key Industry Players

The global economic downtick has become worrisome for most companies in the Retort Packaging market. Hence, companies are vying opportunities to gain competitive edge over other market players to capitalize on value-grab opportunities. Gain full access on our recently published report on the Retort Packaging market that highlights how companies are adopting alternative business strategies to stay afloat during debilitating times.

Competitive Dynamics

The report provides detailed competitive outlook including company profiles of key participants operating in the global market. Key players in the global retort packaging market include, Amcor limited, Bemis Company, Inc., Sealed Air, Coveris Holdings S.A, Mondi Group, Sonoco Products Company, Berry Plastic Group, Inc., Ampac Holdings LLC., Winpak Limited Company, Clondalkin Group and Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation.

The global retort packaging market is segmented below

By Product Type

Pouches Stand- up Pouches Back-seal Quad Spouted Pouches Gusseted Pouches

Trays

Cartons

Others (Cans, Bottles)

By Material

Cast Polypropylene

Nylon (Bi-Oriented Polyamide)

Polyester (PET)

Polyethylene (PE)

Aluminum Foil

Paper & Paperboard

Others (PVDC, PVC)

By Form

Flexible

Rigid

Semi-rigid

By Application

Food Meals Ready-to-Eat (MRE) Sea Food Pet Food Baby Food Soups & Sauces Others (Meat stew)

Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

