Huge Demand for Utility Locator Market 2027| Key Players Radiodetection, Vivax-Metrotech, Ridge Tool Company, Sensors & Software, and Lecia Geosystem

Identification and labeling of public utility mains located underground are performed by a utility locator. Public utility systems are often run underground; some by the very nature of their function, others for convenience or aesthetics. Before digging, local governments often require that the underground systems’ locations be denoted and approved, if it is to be in the public right-of-way.

High demands for safer underground utilities and advancements in the utility location technologies are anticipated to drive the demands for utility locator market in recent years. High costs of ownership and its maintenance is expected to hinder the growth of utility locator market in recent times. Encouraging R&D investments for strengthening infrastructures are providing huge opportunities for the utility locator market players during the forecast period.

The “Utility Locator Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Utility Locator industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Utility Locator market with detailed market segmentation by solution, security type, application, vehicle type and geography. The global Utility Locator market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Some of the key players of Utility Locator Market:

Radiodetection, Vivax-Metrotech, Ridge Tool Company, Sensors & Software, and Lecia Geosystem. Also, Guidline Geo, On Target Utility Services, uSIC, 3M, and Maverisck Inspection are a few other important players in the Utility locator market.



The Global Utility Locator Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Utility Locator market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Utility Locator market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Utility Locator Market Size

2.2 Utility Locator Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Utility Locator Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Utility Locator Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Utility Locator Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Utility Locator Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Utility Locator Sales by Product

4.2 Global Utility Locator Revenue by Product

4.3 Utility Locator Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Utility Locator Breakdown Data by End User

