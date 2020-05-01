Implantable Miniature Telescope Witnesses Decline in Sales as Demand Takes a Dip During Pandemic; Swift Market Rebound on Cards Post Recovery

“

In 2018, the market size of Implantable Miniature Telescope Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Implantable Miniature Telescope market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Implantable Miniature Telescope market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Implantable Miniature Telescope market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.

This study presents the Implantable Miniature Telescope Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Implantable Miniature Telescope history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Implantable Miniature Telescope market, the following companies are covered:

Key Players

The key player in implantable miniature telescope market is VisionCare Ophthalmic Technologies, Inc. Over 260 of the company's telescope implants have been used in clinical trials that have generated extensive long-term safety and efficacy data. The pivotal IMT002 clinical trial, conducted across 28 leading U.S. ophthalmic centers, demonstrated the majority of patients gained at least three lines of visual acuity on the study eye chart and clinically meaningful quality of life improvements on the National Eye Institute Visual Function Questionnaire. Most patients also gain improved facial recognition. Although it is not a cure for the disease, the implantable telescope has the potential to make a positive difference in the lives of people with end-stage AMD. VisionCare has initiated a patient education and support program about end-stage AMD and the implantable miniature telescope called CentraSight. Through the program, patients can see if they meet eligibility criteria and experience a simulation of what vision would be like with the implantable miniature telescope.

