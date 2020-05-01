Excellent Growth of Industrial Hemp Market with Key Vendors like Hempco Food and Fiber Inc., HempFlax BV, The Konoplex Group

Industrial hemp is also known as hemp. Industrial hemp is the strain of the cannabis sativa plant species usually which is found in the northern hemisphere. Industrial hemp is cultivated for industrial (non-drug) use and consumer products. Industrial hemp is low in active tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and high in fiber. Industrial hemp can be used to replace many potentially harmful products such as tree paper, plastics, petroleum-based products which do not decompose quickly. Industrial hemp is produced in various countries across the world. Major producers include Canada, France, and China.

Key players profiled in this report are: COLORADO HEMP WORKS,Dun Agro,Ecofibre Ltd,GenCanna Global USA, Inc.,Hemp Oil Canada,Hemp Pol and,Hemp, Inc.,Hempco Food and Fiber Inc.,HempFlax BV,The Konoplex Group

Download PDF Sample report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012757140/sample

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Industrial Hemp Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverage industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of industrial hemp market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, source and geography. The global industrial hemp market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading industrial hemp market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global industrial hemp market is segmented on the basis of type, application and source. Based on type, the market is segmented into hemp seed, hemp seed oil, CBD hemp oil, and hemp fiber. On the basis of the application the market is segmented into food, textiles, beverages, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, and others. On the basis of the source the market is segmented into conventional and organic.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global industrial hemp market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The industrial hemp market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Enquiry about Report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012757140/buying

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Industrial Hemp Market – By Type

1.3.2 Industrial Hemp Market – By Application

1.3.3 Industrial Hemp Market – By Source

1.3.4 Industrial Hemp Market – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. INDUSTRIAL HEMP MARKET L and SCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. INDUSTRIAL HEMP MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS and RESTRAINTS

6. INDUSTRIAL HEMP MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

6.1. INDUSTRIAL HEMP – GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

6.2. INDUSTRIAL HEMP – GLOBAL MARKET and FORECAST TO 2027

6.3. MARKET POSITIONING/MARKET SHARE

7. INDUSTRIAL HEMP MARKET – REVENUE and FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.2. TYPE MARKET FORECASTS and ANALYSIS

7.3. HEMP SEED

7.3.1. Overview

7.3.2. Hemp Seed Market Forecast and Analysis

7.4. HEMP SEED OIL

7.4.1. Overview

7.4.2. Hemp Seed Oil Market Forecast and Analysis

7.5. CBD HEMP OIL

Continue…..

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]