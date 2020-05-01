Medical Packaging Market Size, Future Forecasts, Top Players And Growth Challenges, 2017-2026 | Wipak Group, Dunmore Corporation, Honeywell International, 3M Company, Bemis Company, Inc., Berry Global Group,

Global Medical Packaging Films Market is accounted for $5.21 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $8.25 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Growth in the healthcare industry and rapid urbanization are some of the factors boosting the market growth. However, fluctuations in raw material prices are hampering the market growth.

Medical Packaging films protect a product against outside influences that enter a package and cause a harmful effect on the product. They are used in the manufacture of packaging formats such as bags & pouches, blister packs, labels, sachets, and wraps. Film for blister packaging of medical devices and pharmaceutical tablets or capsules has been developed for specific applications requiring compliance with shelf-life standards and protection from environmental conditions.

Based on product, high barrier films segment is driven by increasing demand for barriers against moisture, gas, water, etc. Many healthcare products need high-barrier films, mostly for the products which are sensitive to moisture and oxygen. By Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest market due to the presence of high healthcare expenditure and rising number of patient population. North America is the largest growing region during the forecast period. The growth in North America is due to growing pharmaceutical industries and increasing government support to research institutions.

Some of the key players profiled in the Medical Packaging Films Market include Wipak Group, Dunmore Corporation, Honeywell International, Kl?cknerPentaplast Europe GmbH & Co. KG, RENOLIT Group, 3M Company, Bemis Company, Inc., Berry Global Group,

Products Covered:

– Formable Films

– High Barrier Films

– Co-extruded Films

Materials Covered:

– Aluminum

– Oxides

– Plastic

Applications Covered:

– Bags & Pouches

– Sachets

– Blister Packs

– Lidding

– Tubes

– Other Application

End Users Covered:

– Medical Device

– Pharmaceutical

