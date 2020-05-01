Mycoprotein Products Market to be Moderately Disrupted by Covid-19 Outbreak, Owing to Abc Issues

COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has caused volatility in raw material prices in the Mycoprotein Products market. Gain access to our recently published reports that elaborate in the impact caused by Coronavirus on the Mycoprotein Products market to stay abreast with latest market on goings. Learn how COVID-19 has affected supply chains in certain regions of the world and empower your business with resourceful insights on tackling the novel virus.

Analysis of the Global Mycoprotein Products Market

A recent market research report on the Mycoprotein Products market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report elaborates on the different segments of the Mycoprotein Products market and offers a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the analyst at Fact.MR, the Mycoprotein Products market is evenly poised to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment and reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report analyzes the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to impact the growth of the Mycoprotein Products market in the upcoming years.

Veganism Advocating Developments in Mycoprotein Based Meat Additives

Several entrants in the mycoprotein products market are already developing fresh techniques and ingredients, and some are trying to solidify their position in the market. Some of the key developments in the market are:

3F BIO Ltd, a Scottish company dedicated to sustainable protein production, has invested a sum of around £ 461,000 to allow it to expand its development operations for sustainable protein development. Moreover, the company along with a consortium of nine other partners, has announced the launch of a project (known as ' PLENITUDE ') to construct a first-of-its-kind, large-scale, embedded biorefinery plant to generate low-cost, viable food proteins.

to allow it to expand its development operations for sustainable protein development. Moreover, the company along with a consortium of nine other partners, has announced the launch of a project (known as ' PLENITUDE ') to construct a first-of-its-kind, large-scale, embedded biorefinery plant to generate low-cost, viable food proteins. Quorn Foods is trying to stay as an appealing provider with investments in marketing and category management of their meat substitute and mycoprotein brand “Quorn”. The company invests 15% of its revenue in the marketing of meat substitute products and spends 12 million euros annually on R&D

of its revenue in the marketing of meat substitute products and spends 12 million euros annually on R&D Argentinian tech firm Enye Technologies has optimized the production process for mycoprotein products, allowing for cheaper production both industrially and at home. The company is focusing on the development of mycoprotein products for business to business (B2B) and business to consumers (B2C) by establishing joint licensing ventures with food companies and multinationals.

The most important challenge for producing mycoprotein products is the dependence on a single carbon source, a wheat-derived glucose, which needs unique processing before it is appropriate for use. Competitors are looking forward to expand both the dietary value of mycoprotein products and the variety of carbon sources that can be used (allowing processing to move to other areas of the globe). Presently there are a few competitors who are involved in the production and marketing of mycoprotein products based substances including Marlow Foods and 3fbio Ltd. Several other competitors are looking forward to include meat substitutes such as mycoprotein products in their offerings.

Important doubts related to the Mycoprotein Products market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials impacted the growth of the Mycoprotein Products market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how? What is the estimated value of the Mycoprotein Products market in 2019?

