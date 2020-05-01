Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates Automated External Defibrillator Market Evolving Opportunities with Top Key Players | P&S Intelligence

The key driver behind the advancement of the market is the rising occurrence of cardiac diseases, especially among the geriatric population. AED is a lightweight, portable device, which is used to deliver a shock to the heart, to stop an irregular heart beat (arrhythmia) and bring back the sinus rhythm, after a sudden cardiac arrest (SCA).

The increasing population of the elderly is one of the most significant factors driving the automated external defibrillator (AED) market. Globally, it has been witnessed that the U.S. has the fastest growing geriatric population, after China and Japan, and, the major cause of mortality in the elderly is coronary heart disease (CHD). Thus, the growing number of the elderly has increased the demand for AEDs, and it is projected that the need for various types of such equipment would further boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

A significant trend being observed around the world is the growing focus on the installation of AEDs in public places. These life-saving devices are being installed in public places, such as schools, colleges, railway stations, airports, and malls, in the wake of the increasing prevalence of cardiac emergencies. Many organizations in the U.S. are taking the initiative to install public-access defibrillators (PADs), to provide people suffering from SCA or arrythmias with immediate help, thereby leading to the growth of automated external defibrillator (AED) market.

The automated external defibrillator (AED) market is competitive in nature, and the existing players are adopting various strategic measures, such as product launches, and mergers and acquisitions, to maintain their position in the market. The strategies are helping companies develop innovative and advanced the AEDs to assist the public, which automatically increases the focus of healthcare professionals and patients on using them. Thus, the demand for upgrading the technology and introducing advanced products is boosting the market growth prospects.

The market displays considerable growth potential for the forecast period due to the demand for advanced devices and the increasing geriatric population that requires AEDs in cases of SCA.

