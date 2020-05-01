Rapid Test Kits Market Global Briefing and Future Outlook 2020 to 2025 | Becton, Dickinson and Company, Quidel Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories
Global Rapid Test Kits Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025
Rapid tests are often referred to as point-of-care tests because rather than sending a blood sample to a laboratory, the test can be conducted and the result read in a doctor’s office or a community setting, without specialised laboratory equipment. The sample taken is usually either finger-prick blood or saliva.
COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: Becton, Dickinson and Company, Quidel Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Akers Biosciences, Inc., Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Meridian Bioscience, Inc., Cepheid, Inc., OraSure Technologies, Inc., Hologic, Inc., Sinocare, Maccura Biotechnology Co, Roche Diagnostics, RayBiotech, Cardinal Health, Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech, Creative Diagnostics
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Rapid Test Kits, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Rapid Test Kits market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Rapid Test Kits companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Over-the-counter (OTC) Rapid Test Product
Professional Rapid Test Product
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Infectious Disease
Cardiology
Oncology
Pregnancy and Fertility
Toxicology
Glucose Monitoring
Others
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Rapid Test Kits market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Rapid Test Kits market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Rapid Test Kits players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Rapid Test Kits with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Rapid Test Kits submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
