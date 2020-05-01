Refrigerated Transport Market Analysis With Impact of COVID-19, Top Companies, Trends, Demand, Future Opportunity Outlook 2025

Market Overview:

The global Refrigerated Transport market was valued at USD 12.85 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 20.98 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2017 to 2025.

View Source Of Related Reports:

Refrigerated Transport Market

Probiotics in Animal Feed Market

Potash Fertilizers Market

Pheromones Market

Pesticide Residue Testing Market

Packaging Testing Market

Organic Fertilizers Market

Mycotoxin Testing Market

Mulch Films Market

Molluscicides Market

The refrigerated transport is expected to experience huge demand owing to introduction of new food categories. The changing climate conditions along with the problems associated with global warming is expected to boost demand for refrigerated transport.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059181

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing trade of perishable food commodities

1.2 Growing usage of advanced cold rooms

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Effect of climate change on transportation infrastructure

Market Segmentation:

The global Refrigerated Transportmarket is segmented on the product type, mode of transportation,technology, temperature, and region.

1. By Product Type:

1.1 Chilled

1.1.1 Dairy Products

1.1.2 Beverages

1.1.3 Milk

1.1.4 Bakery & Confectionery Products

1.1.5 Fresh Fruits and Vegetables

1.2 Frozen Products

1.2.1 Frozen Dairy Products

1.2.2 Ice Cream

1.2.3 Fish & Seafood

1.2.4 Bakery Products

1.2.5 Processed Meat

2. By Mode of Transportation:

2.1 Road Transport

2.1.1 LCV

2.1.2 HCV

2.1.3 MHCV

2.2 Sea Transport

2.3 Rail Transport

2.4 Air Transport

3. By Technology:

3.1 Cryogenic Systems

3.2 Vapor Compression Systems

3.2.1 Air Blown Evaporators

3.2.2 Eutectic Devices

4. By Temperature:

4.1 Single

4.2 Multi

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. United Technologies Corporation

2. Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company

3. Daikin Industries

4. Lamberet SAS

5. Ingersoll Rand PLC

6. Wabash National Corporation

7. Ingersoll-Rand PLC

8. China International Marine Containers

9. Schmitz Cargobull AG

10. Hyundai Motor Company

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059181

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Refrigerated Transportmarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609