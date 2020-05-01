Retractable Awnings Market Analysis 2020 | Industry Updates, Major Key Players, Size, Demand, Growth and Future Prospects To 2027

The roof or tend like structure that provides shelter to people from rain and sun is called awning. Retractable awnings have the capability to retract, and it can be folded. Awing is used for many purposes, such as to protect the door, window, patio, and others that raise demand for the retractable awnings market. Increasing consumer preferences for outdoor seating such as patio and decks are driving the growth of the retractable awnings market. Increasing the need for retractable awnings for home remolding, and rising commercial sector is the major factor that boosting the growth of the market.

Increasing the adoption retractable awnings owing to factors such as flexibility, optimize space usage, cost-effective, and are easy to install. Hence rising demand for the retractable awnings that drive the growth of the retractable awnings market. However, extreme weather conditions can destroy the retractable awnings, and continuous cleaning is required for retractable awnings to avoid the chances of becoming mold-prone and mildew. These factors are the major restraint for the growth of the market. Installation of retractable awnings enhances the aesthetic value of the house and also protects the interior from direct sunlight, heat, and UV rays. Henceforth, raising the need for a retractable awning that propels the growth of the market. Increasing the commercial sector, such as cafes and restaurant, is inclining towards the idea of open sitting areas are expected to drive the growth of the retractable awnings market.

The “Global Retractable Awnings Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the retractable awnings industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of retractable awnings market with detailed market segmentation by of product type, technology, end-user, and geography. The global retractable awnings market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading retractable awnings market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the retractable awnings market.

The global retractable awnings market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, and end-user. On the basis of product type the market is segmented as freestanding, patio, veranda, conservatory, others. On the basis of technology the market is segmented as manual, motorized, remote control, and sensor. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as residential, commercial.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global retractable awnings market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The retractable awnings market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting retractable awnings market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the retractable awnings market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the retractable awnings market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from retractable awnings are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for retractable awnings in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the retractable awnings market.

The report also includes the profiles of key retractable awnings companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– Advanced Awning Company

– Advanced Design Awning & Sign

– Awning Company of America, Inc.,

– Boulevard Awning Company

– Carroll Awning Co., Inc.

– Eide Industries, Inc

– French Awning & Screen Co.

– Marygrove Awning

– Roche Systems Ltd.

– Thompson Awning

