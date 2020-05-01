Revenues of Baby Prams and Strollers Market Witness Severe Shocks Due to Discretionary Consumer Spending amid COVID-27

COVID-19 Analysis on the Global Baby Prams and Strollers Market

A recent market research report on the Baby Prams and Strollers market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report elaborates on the impact of the COVID-19 on the Baby Prams and Strollers market and provides a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (2020-2030).

According to the analyst at Fact.MR, the Baby Prams and Strollers market is evenly slated to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment period and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2030. The report analyzes the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to impact the growth of the Baby Prams and Strollers market in the upcoming years. Further, a detailed analysis of the business continuity strategies of leading market participants is enclosed in the presented report.

Segmentation of the Baby Prams and Strollers Market

The presented report dissects the Baby Prams and Strollers market into different segments and ponders over the current and future prospects of each segment. The report depicts the year-on-year growth of each segment and touches upon the different factors that are likely to influence the growth of each market segment. Further, projections are made taking into account the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the each market segment.

The various segments of the Baby Prams and Strollers market analyzed in the report include:

Increasing Developments in Baby Prams and Strollers in Europe to Drive the Sales of the Product in the Coming Years

Research says that Europe has been at the forefront with respect to innovations in baby prams and strollers. Government regulation in Europe initiated stringent regulations associated with baby safety. Rules were made to manufacture baby care products that ensured high level of protection and convenience for babies. This pushed the manufacturers to invest in research to develop advanced products to ensure protection head and neck of babies. The region is marked with presence of key players that are striving for developing prams and strollers for babies that offer additional features and safety. For example, in Europe, Bugaboo and Baby Jogger, few of the key manufacturers, have developed enhanced quality baby strollers and prams that have slip resistant rubber handle, self-aligning wheels, adjustable footrest and canopies for protection from UV radiation.

Adoption of smart technology has become a key trend among manufacturers of baby prams and strollers in Europe. Such smart strollers are gaining high momentum owing to their design that supports additional facilities such as storage, multiple seating configurations, and other smart features. For example, moxi stroller by 4momns is equipped with tail lights, pathway lights and an LCD dashboard that tracks speed, distance, temperature, battery level, calorie burn and time. Sale of baby prams and strollers in Europe is expected to reach a value of over US$ 2.5 Bn by end of assessment period (2026).

Important doubts related to the Baby Prams and Strollers market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the Baby Prams and Strollers market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how? What is the estimated value of the Baby Prams and Strollers market in 2020?

