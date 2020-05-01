Smart Watch Market Research Methodology, Development Opportunities and Geographical Forecast to 2026 | Apple, Sony Corporation, Samsung Group, Sonostar, Google, Fitbit Inc, Fossil, Garmin, Timex Group

Global Smart Watch market is accounted for $41.77 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $198.90 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are the meteoric rise in demand for wireless sports and fitness devices, heart rate monitoring, GPS tracking. Additionally, new applications and launch of the wristband, smart bracelet, wearable computer and fitness belt by big brands are considered as the market growth opportunities. However, the cost of smartwatch and lack of proper IT infrastructure are restraining factors for the growth of the smartwatch market.

A smartwatch is a wearable computer in the form of a wristwatch; modern smart watches provide a local touchscreen interface for daily use, while an associated smartphone app provides for management and telemetry. Some smartwatches function as portable media players, with FM radio and playback of digital audio and video files via a Bluetooth or USB headset. Some models, called ‘watch phones’ (or vice versa), have mobile cellular functionality like making calls.

Enquire for Sample Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00016371

Based on the sales channel, online e-commerce chain segment has lucrative market growth due to the increasing demand for smartwatch; the vendors in the market are providing their smartwatch also in the form of accessories online. By operating system, android segment acquired significant growth in terms of user-base, and it was logical to design watch operating systems compatible to android-powered smartphones. On the basis of geography, North America region is projected to fuel the market due to the introduction and sale of prominent companies products, results in a higher revenue generator than any other region in the world.

Some of the key players in Smartwatch market include Apple Inc., Sony Corporation, Samsung Group, Sonostar Inc., Google Inc., Fitbit Inc, Fossil, Garmin Ltd, Timex Group Inc, Qualcomm Inc., Meta Watch Ltd., Neptune Pine, LG Electronics Inc., Pebble Technology Corporation, Connected Device Ltd., Razer Inc., TomTom International BV, Lenovo Group Limited, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., and Alphabet Inc.

Make an Enquiry about This Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/inquiry/SMRC00016371

Products Covered:

– Standalone

– Extension

– Classic

Sales Channels Covered:

– Unorganized Retail Store

– Online e-Commerce Chain

– Organized Retail Chain

Age Groups Covered:

– 55 + Years

– 35-54 Years

– 25-34 Years

– 15-24 Years

– 2- 14 Years

Operating Systems Covered:

– Windows

– Android

– iOS

– Other Operating Systems

Ranges Covered:

– Low Price

– Medium Price

– High Price

Applications Covered:

– Medical/Health

– Sports

– Personal Assistance

– Wellness

– Other Applications

Purchase Complete Report –https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00016371

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.