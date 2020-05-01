Spices and Seasonings Market: The Next Booming Segment in the World | Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Ariake Japan, Associated British Foods PLC, Doehler Group SE

A spice is a fruit, seed, root, bark, or other plant substance which is used for coloring, flavoring or preserving food. Spice is dried part of a plant, other than the leaves, used during the cooking of food, but Spice is not used as the main ingredient. Some of the examples of spices are cardamom, cinnamon, bay leaf, clove, etc. Seasoning is the process of adding spices, herbs, or salt to the food to enrich the flavor. Seasoning can be added at the beginning to allow the flavors to develop throughout cooking, or at the end of a recipe to adjust the taste subtly. Growing demand for convenience foods across the globe is driving the need for spices and seasonings market. Furthermore, increased use of spices and seasonings as natural preservatives in meat & poultry products is also projected to influence the spices and seasonings market significantly.

Key players profiled in this report are:

– Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

– Ariake Japan Co., Ltd.

– Associated British Foods PLC

– Doehler Group SE

– EH World & Co. BV

– Kerry Group PLC

– McCormick & Company, Incorporated

– Olam International Limited

– Sensient Technologies Corporation

– SHS GROUP LIMITED

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Spices and Seasonings Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the spices and seasonings industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of spices and seasonings market with detailed market segmentation by type, application and geography. The global spices and seasonings market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading spices and seasonings market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global spices and seasonings market is segmented on the basis of type, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented into pepper, capsicum, ginger, cinnamon, turmeric and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented into meat & poultry products, snacks & convenience food, soups, sauces, and dressings, bakery & confectionery, and other applications.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global spices and seasonings market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The spices and seasonings market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

