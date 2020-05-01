Superfruit Market to witness Impressive Global Growth in Production-Consumption Ratio through 2027
The superfruit market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as increasing demand for functional beverages coupled with rising consumer orientation towards healthy lifestyle. Moreover, the growing demand for antioxidant-rich superfruits provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the superfruit market. However, high cost associated with the production is projected to hamper the overall growth of the superfruit market.
Leading Superfruit Market Players:
- Chiquita Brands International Sarl
- Citrosuco
- Del Monte Food, Inc.
- Dole Food Company, Inc.
- Fyffes plc
- Grupo Noboa S.A
- Kagome Co. Ltd
- Naturipe Farms LLC
- The Agrana Group
- The Morning Star Company
Superfruits is a term which is used for fruits which have high nutritive value and posessess the extra nutritional benefits. Antioxidant capacity is the considered to be widely recognised bioactive characteristic feature of a superfruit. Increasing number of health-conscious population have propelled the demand for different types of nutritional products including superfruits to maintain health. Further, rising use of such superfruits across several application bases such as food and beverages, dietary supplements and cosmetics is further expected to positively impact the demand for superfruits.
Superfruit Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and forecast is a specialized and in-depth study of the Superfruit industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report provides an overview of global Superfruit Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and regions.
The global Superfruit Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the key players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
Chapter 3: Market Overview
Chapter 4: Superfruit Market, By Component
Chapter 5: Superfruit Market, By Deployment
Chapter 6: Superfruit Market, By Organization Size
Chapter 7: Superfruit Market, By Application
Chapter 8: Superfruit Market, By Region
Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape
To Continue…
