Trending Report on Genetically Modified Foods Market by Growth, Demand & Opportunities & Forecast to 2027 | AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., BASF SE, Bayer AG

Genetically modified food(GM) or bioengineered food made by using the method of genetic engineering is the food produced from organisms. Genetic modification is the type of genetic technology which changes the living organism as an animal, plant, and microorganism. The genetically modified food is significantly growing in the market due to rise in demand of different age groups for its healthy and nutritinal products. Scientifically, the food which is derived from GM crops causes no greater risk to human health. There are different legal status running out in different countries; some nations are restricting while others are permitting for the genetically modified crops.

Leading players of Genetically Modified Foods Market:

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., BASF SE, Bayer AG, J.R. Simplot Company, KWS SAAT SE & Co., Monsanto Company, Okanagan Specialty Fruits Inc., Stine Seed, Syngenta, WinField United

The global Genetically Modified Foods market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Type:

Fruits, Vegetables

Animal Products

Others

Segmentation by Trait:

Herbicide Tolerance

Insect Resistance

Others

The report provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Genetically Modified Foods market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

What the report features:-

Forecast and analysis of Genetically Modified Foods Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2020 – 2027. Forecast and analysis of Genetically Modified Foods Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

