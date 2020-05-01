Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Electric Shavers Market Forecast Report Offers Key Insights, Key Drivers, Technology

The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic has built and broken many value-grab opportunities for companies in the Electric Shavers market. Gain full access on our latest analysis about COVID-19 and how companies in the Electric Shavers market are capitalizing on new strategies to maintain stable revenue income. Look into our resourceful insights highlighting the impact of COVID-19 caused on the global market landscape.

Companies Mentioned in Report

Some of the key players operating in the market are Procter & Gamble, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Spectrum Brand Holdings, Panasonic Corporation and Conair Corporation.

The report segments the electric shavers market as:

Global Electric Shavers Market, by Product Type:

Foil Shavers

Rotary Shavers

Wet/Dry Shavers

Accessories

Clippers

Global Electric Shavers Market, by Distribution Channel:

Health & Beauty Stores

General Merchandising/Mass Stores

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Other

Global Electric Shavers Market, by End Use:

Male

Female

Global Electric Shavers Market, by Region:

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East U.A.E. Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa Rest of Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



