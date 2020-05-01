Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Playground Surface Materials Market Foraying into Emerging Economies 2019-2028

The latest report on the Playground Surface Materials market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Playground Surface Materials market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Playground Surface Materials market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Playground Surface Materials market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Playground Surface Materials market.

The report reveals that the Playground Surface Materials market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Playground Surface Materials market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Playground Surface Materials market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Playground Surface Materials market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

market taxonomy, market background and market dynamics and analysis of the market by key segments, regional market analysis and competition assessment. Each section of the report covers a quantitative as well as qualitative assessment of the playground surface materials market on the basis of historical developments, facts, key opinions collected from the market participants through the interviews and trends in the playground surface materials market .

Playground Surface Materials Market: Segmentation

The global playground surface materials market has been segmented on the basis of material type, site, end use and region.

Based on the material type, the global playground surface materials market has been segmented into:

Artificial Turf

Rubber Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Polyurethane (PU) Rubber Mulch

Sand

Pea Gravel

Engineered Wood Fiber

Asphalt

Concrete

Based on the site, the global playground surface materials market has been segmented into:

Indoor

Outdoor

Based on the end use, the global playground surface materials market has been segmented into:

Residential Establishments

Commercial Sport Complexes

Other Recreational Spaces

Based on the region, the global playground surface materials market has been segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

China

Asia Pacific Excluding China

Middle East & Africa

In the next section, the report describes the playground surface materials market structure, macro-economic factors, playground surface materials comparison, forecast factors, weighted average pricing analysis and an overview of value chain along with the profitability margins along with an indicative list of the key stakeholders involved at every stage .

The next section of the report provides value (US$ Mn) and volume (Mn Square Metre) projections for the playground surface materials market on the basis of respective segments at a global level. The global playground surface materials market values represented in the sections have been agglomerated by collecting the data and information at a regional level. Playground surface materials market information along with the key insights and facts covers unique analysis frameworks such as year-on-year growth trend comparison, absolute $ opportunity analysis, market attractiveness and share analysis for each of the sub-types of the segments.

The subsequent section of the report presents a summarized view of the global playground surface materials market based on six prominent regions considered in the study.

The market analysis section of the report covers weighted average pricing analysis and market projections for each segment, including market share analysis, Y-o-Y growth trends, market attractiveness analysis, market share analysis, and incremental $ opportunity assessment.

All the above sections evaluate the present market scenario and growth prospects in the global playground surface materials market.

The market numbers pertaining to the regional as well as country level data and various segments by end-use are estimated through the combination of primary and secondary research among target regions and countries. Key sources referred to arrive at the global playground surface materials market size include playground surface materials manufacturers, turf installers, end-users, industry association & trade experts, along with the secondary documents available through public domain, paid database and PMR’s in-house data repository.

In order to offer an accurate market forecast, PMR’s proprietary regression analysis forecast model was then utilized to derive the market estimation for forecast years, which takes into account effects of certain direct and macro-economic factors on the global and regional target (playground surface materials) market. The pertinent opinions of key primary respondents for specific segments and geographies were also taken into consideration for forecasting the segment level market size and dynamics.

In the final section of the report, a competition landscape of the playground surface materials market has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view categorized on the basis of providers present in the value chain, their playground surface materials market presence and key differentiating strategies. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the playground surface materials market.

Important Doubts Related to the Playground Surface Materials Market Addressed in the Report:

In the current scenario, who are the most prominent players in the Playground Surface Materials market? What are the different factors that are likely to impede the growth of the Playground Surface Materials market due to the COVID-19 pandemic? What are the organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by market players? What is the future of the Playground Surface Materials market in region 2? What are the winning strategies adopted by leading market players in North America and Europe?

Knowledgeable Insights Enclosed in the Report

The growth potential of the emerging players in the Playground Surface Materials market

Pricing and marketing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments

Current trends impacting the growth of the Playground Surface Materials market

The domestic and international presence of companies within the Playground Surface Materials market

