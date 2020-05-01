World coronavirus Dispatch: Infusion Pumps to Witness Steady Expansion During 2019-2025

A recent market study on the global Infusion Pumps market reveals that the global Infusion Pumps market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Infusion Pumps market is discussed in the presented study.

The Infusion Pumps market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Infusion Pumps market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Infusion Pumps market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

Segmentation of the Infusion Pumps market

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Infusion Pumps market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Infusion Pumps market report.

companies profiled in the infusion pumps market are include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., ICU MEDICAL, INC., Smith Medical, Medtronic plc, Terumo Corporation, Baxter International Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG, and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA.

The global infusion pumps market has been segmented as follows:

Infusion Pumps Market, by Product (Value & Volume)

Insulin Pumps

PCA Pumps

Enteral Pumps

Others

Infusion Pumps Market, by Application

Diabetes Management

Pain Management

Chemotherapy

Others

Infusion Pumps Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Settings

Home Care Settings

Others

Infusion Pumps Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



