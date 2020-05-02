Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Construction Polymer MARKET 2019 REVENUE, INDUSTRY GROWING DEMAND, SIZE, SHARE, BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES, TOP COMPANIES, REGIONAL OUTLOOK TILL 2026

The latest report on the Construction Polymer market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Construction Polymer market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Construction Polymer market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Construction Polymer market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Construction Polymer market.

The report reveals that the Construction Polymer market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Construction Polymer market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Construction Polymer market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Construction Polymer market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

competition landscape in the global construction polymer market remains densely populated by industry leaders from the chemicals and materials sector. A majority of construction polymer manufacturers in the global market are based in countries such as China, India, and South Korea. The study projects that through 2026, the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region will represent the largest market for construction polymers. By the end of the forecast period, the APEJ construction polymer market will account for nearly half of the forecast global market value.

PVC Polymers to Remain in Great Demand

The report has analyzed the future of the global construction polymer market on the basis of a range of polymers. Among which, polyvinylchloride polymers are expected to represent highest revenue share in the global construction polymer market. In 2017, nearly US$ 28 Mn worth of PVC polymers were sold across the global construction polymer market. The study reveals that flexibility of PVC polymers, coupled with their competent advantages with respect to flame resistance, frictional co-efficiency, safety and design versatility, will continue to drive their demand in the near future of the global construction polymer market. The demand for polyethylene polymers is also slated to gain traction towards the latter half of the forecast period, while polycarbonate polymers are forecasted to register highest revenue CAGR through 2026.

Commercial and Housing Real Estate to Record Highest End-Use

With high profit margins, commercial real estate sector and housing (residential) real estate sector will remain lucrative for manufacturers of construction polymers. Collectively, the end-use of construction polymer in these two sectors will account for more than 65% of the global market revenues throughout the forecast period. The report further projects that facility infrastructure sector and utility infrastructure sector will register fastest end-use of construction polymer in the global market. Increasing investments of governments as well as private sector players in the facility and utility infrastructure sectors will factor this surging revenue growth throughout the forecast period.

Through 2026, Construction Polymers will be Predominantly Use in Walls Applications

On the basis of applications, the study has forecasted that construction polymers will be widely used in building high-tech walls. Compatibility of construction polymers with advanced engineering techniques has driven their use in construction of walls. By 2026, nearly US$ 50 Mn worth of construction polymers will be used in wall applications across the globe. Insulation and sliding applications, on the other hand, will register fastest revenue growth at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. With respect to the type of construction activity, construction polymers are less likely to be used for renovation as they are required to be integrated with the core construction materials for high performance. By 2026, more than three-fifth of revenues procured in the global construction polymers market will be accounted by new construction activities.

Construction Polymer Market: Manufacturing Insights

The report has profiled leading manufacturers of construction polymers, which include HB Fuller, Huntsman Corporation, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Solvay, Evonik Industries AG, DuPont, Arkema, Croda, SCG Chemicals, Sika AG, Henkel, PolyOne, 3M Company, Formosa Plastics, and BASF. A majority of these companies will continue to direct their research & development works towards providing innovative solutions for the construction industry. Industry leaders from the chemicals & materials sectors are actively partaking in the expansion of the global construction polymer market. These companies will be committed towards testing new products & technologies and creating advanced polymerized materials for the changing dynamics of building & construction sector.

