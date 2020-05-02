You are here

Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Growth of Innovations in 2-Methylpropene Market by Major Players, Size, Industry Growth, Outlook and Analysis

A recent market study on the global 2-Methylpropene market reveals that the global 2-Methylpropene market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global 2-Methylpropene market is discussed in the presented study.

The 2-Methylpropene market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global 2-Methylpropene market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global 2-Methylpropene market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

The following doubts are addressed in the market report:

  • Who are the most prominent players in the 2-Methylpropene market?
  • What is the outcome of Porter’s Five Forces analysis?
  • How should market players respond to the COVID-19 pandemic?
  • Which region is expected to witness the maximum growth in terms of value during the forecast period?
  • Why are the sales of the 2-Methylpropene market in region 2 more than that of region 3?

Key Highlights of the 2-Methylpropene Market Report

  • Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global 2-Methylpropene market
  • Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects
  • Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the 2-Methylpropene market
  • In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments
  • A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the 2-Methylpropene market

The presented report segregates the 2-Methylpropene market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the 2-Methylpropene market.

Segmentation of the 2-Methylpropene market

Competitive Outlook

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the 2-Methylpropene market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the 2-Methylpropene market report.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Major players operating in the 2-methylpropene market include BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, LyondellBasel Industries NV, TPC Group, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, and others. The global 2-methylpropene market has been segmented as follows:

2-Methylpropene Market: By Product

  • Butyl Rubber
  • Polyisobutylene
  • MMA Monomer
  • Isooctane
  • MTBE
  • Others(Plastics, ETBE)

2-Methylpropene Market: By Application

  • Rubber Manufacturing
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Fuel & Lubricants
  • Adhesives & Sealants
  • Antioxidants
  • Agrochemicals
  • Others(Plastic Explosives, Neopentaoic Acid, and Methallyl Chloride)

2-Methylpropene Market: By Region

  • North America
    • The U.S.
    • Canada
  • Western Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • The U.K.
    • Spain
    • Italy
    • Benelux
    • Rest of Western Europe
  • Eastern Europe
    • Russia
    • Poland
    • Rest of Eastern Europe
  • Asia Pacific (Excluding Japan)
    • India
    • China
    • South Korea
    • ASEAN
    • Rest of Asia Pacific (Excluding Japan)
  • Japan
  • Middle East & Africa
    • GCC
    • South Africa
    • Rest of Middle East and Africa
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Rest of Latin America

