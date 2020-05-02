Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Glass Wool or Fiberglass Insulation Market: In-depth Analysis of the Global Industry with Future Estimations

COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic has forced many companies in the Glass Wool or Fiberglass Insulation market to halt their business operations in order comply with the new government rulings. This pause in operations are directly impacting the revenue flow of the Glass Wool or Fiberglass Insulation market. Thus, companies in the Glass Wool or Fiberglass Insulation market can purchase our reports that showcase a fresh analysis of COVID-19 and its repercussions on the market landscape.

Competition Landscape

The report provides critical insights related to the establised companies operating in the Glass Wool or Fiberglass Insulation market.

Regional Landscape

The regional landscape section of the report provides resourceful insights related to the scenario of the Glass Wool or Fiberglass Insulation market in different regions.

End-User Analysis

The report provides an in-depth understanding of the various end-users of the Glass Wool or Fiberglass Insulation along with the market share, size, and revenue generated by each end-user.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Alghanim Industries (Kuwait)

CSR Bradford Insulation (Australia)

Johns Manville Corporation (United States)

Knauf Insulation (Belgium)

Owens Corning (United States)

Saint Gobain (France)

URSA Insulation (Spain)

TechnoNICOL (Russian)

Arabian Fiberglass Insulation Company (AFICO) (Saudi Arabia)

CertainTeed Corporation (United States)

Fibertek Insulation (United States)

Quietflex Manufacturing Company (United States)

Superior Fibers (United States)

Eurofibre (Italy)

Glava (Norway)

Superglass Insulation Limited (United Kingdom)

Asahi Fiber Glass (Japan)

Central Glass (Japan)

China IKING Industrial Group (China)

Fletcher Insulation (Australia)

KCC Corporation (South Korea)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Continuous Fiber

Fixed Length Fiber

Glass Wool

Segment by Application

Residential Construction

Commercial and Industrial Construction

Industrial and HVAC Applications

Other

