COVID-19 Impact Analysis: Revenue of Micro Motor Market Continues to Dip amid Limited Uptake by Leading ABC End-use Industry

The presented market report on the global Micro Motor market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the leading parameters that are likely to determine the growth of the Micro Motor market in the forthcoming decade. Further, the study dives in deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the global scenario of the Micro Motor market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The market study reveals that the Micro Motor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Micro Motor market in the assessment period. The market study predicts the course of the global Micro Motor market post the COVID-19 pandemic and offers resourceful insights to market players pertaining to their business continuity strategies and more.

Micro Motor Market Segmentation

The report bifurcates the Micro Motor market into multiple segments to provide a clear picture of the Micro Motor market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, product type, application, and more.

Competitive Landscape Analysis: Global Micro Motor Market

ABB Ltd., Mabuchi Motor Co. Ltd., Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Mitsuba Corp., Wellings Holdings Ltd., Constar Micromotor Co. Ltd., Nidec Corporation, Maxon Motors AG, Buhler Motors GmbH., and Asmo Co. Ltd. are among the leading players participating in the competitive space of the global micro motor market. The report offers an extensive analysis of the company profiles, market shares, recent developmental strategies, and current and prospected financial performance.

In the backdrop of the latest industry trends, a majority of competitors in the global micro motor market are investing their efforts in developing micro motors for a plethora of disposable medical devices, experimenting affordable automation of routine industrial tasks, and exploring micro motor applicability in consumer products. Key players are proactively taking steps to adapt to evolving globalization pressures by concentrating on reliability and accuracy through high-throughput manufacturing.

Johnson Electric announced the launch of its new line of products in the DC micro motor section. These micro motors are exceptionally compact in terms of design and aim to improve the automotive fuel efficiency. Claimed to represent the industry's highest power density, these motors significantly contribute to reduced vehicular weight.

Protean Electric, the global in-wheel motor technology leader, recently launched a new in-wheel electric drive system specifically for hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and battery powered light-duty EVs. In-wheel micro motors are readily installed in un-used spaces behind the wheels, which eliminate the need for differentials, gearbox and drive shafts – offering additional design flexibility to automakers.

Product Definition: Micro Motor Market

Micro motors, as the term suggests, are miniaturized motors that are widely used by various end use verticals for mobility applications. Portability, high energy efficiency, and vibration alert notification are among the key attributes of micro motors that enable it to be considered as a better alternative to conventional small-sized motors.

About the Global Micro Motor Market Report

According to a recently released intelligence outlook, the global micro motor market revenue will possibly exhibit 4.4% CAGR over 2017-2022, approaching the valuation of US$ 38 Bn by 2022 end. The report uncovers all aspects of the global micro motor market and offers analysis of micro motor market performance over the said timeline.

The growth projection of each of these segments and sub-segments is accurately tracked in the report along with east-to-understand graphs and tables. Further, the market share, size, value, and Y-o-Y growth of the Micro Motor market segments are included in the report.

Essential Takeaways from the Micro Motor Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the Micro Motor market

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players to combat the COVID-19 pandemic

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the value chain of the Micro Motor market

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets

Current trends influencing the scenario of the Micro Motor market

Important queries related to the Micro Motor market addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Micro Motor market? What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the Micro Motor market during the forecast period? Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in region 1? How is the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for Micro Motor ? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 2 and region 3?

