COVID-19: Potential impact on Aerial Imaging Market Forecast Research Reports Offers Key Insights

A recent market study on the global Aerial Imaging market reveals that the global Aerial Imaging market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The Aerial Imaging market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Aerial Imaging market.

Key Highlights of the Aerial Imaging Market Report

Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global Aerial Imaging market

Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Aerial Imaging market

In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments

A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the Aerial Imaging market

The presented report segregates the Aerial Imaging market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Aerial Imaging market.

Segmentation of the Aerial Imaging market

Competitive Outlook

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Aerial Imaging market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Aerial Imaging market report.

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global aerial imaging market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Parameters such as investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked. Some of the key players in the aerial imaging market are EagleView Technologies, Inc., Kucera International Inc, Landiscor Real Estate Mapping, NRC Group ASA, Nearmap Ltd., Verisk (Geomni), Keystone Aerial Surveys, Inc., Fugro N.V., Sanborn Map Company, Inc., Digital Aerial Solutions, LLC, Cooper Aerial Surveys Co., and GeoVantage, Inc, among others.

The aerial imaging market has been segmented as follows

Global Aerial Imaging Market

By Camera Orientation

Vertical

Oblique High Oblique Low Oblique



By Platform

Manned Aircraft Fixed Wing Rotary Wing

Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS)

Others (Air Balloon, Kites, Parachutes, etc.)

By End-use Industry

Government

Defense

Sports & Entertainment

Forestry & Agriculture

Energy

Research

Construction & Real Estate

Insurance

Others (Mining, etc.)

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia Indonesia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



