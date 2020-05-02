COVID-19: Potential impact on Aerial Imaging Market Forecast Research Reports Offers Key Insights
A recent market study on the global Aerial Imaging market reveals that the global Aerial Imaging market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Aerial Imaging market is discussed in the presented study.
The Aerial Imaging market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Aerial Imaging market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Aerial Imaging market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.
The following doubts are addressed in the market report:
- Who are the most prominent players in the Aerial Imaging market?
- What is the outcome of Porter’s Five Forces analysis?
- How should market players respond to the COVID-19 pandemic?
- Which region is expected to witness the maximum growth in terms of value during the forecast period?
- Why are the sales of the Aerial Imaging market in region 2 more than that of region 3?
Key Highlights of the Aerial Imaging Market Report
- Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global Aerial Imaging market
- Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects
- Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Aerial Imaging market
- In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments
- A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the Aerial Imaging market
The presented report segregates the Aerial Imaging market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Aerial Imaging market.
Segmentation of the Aerial Imaging market
Competitive Outlook
This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Aerial Imaging market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Aerial Imaging market report.
Competitive Dynamics
The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global aerial imaging market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Parameters such as investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked. Some of the key players in the aerial imaging market are EagleView Technologies, Inc., Kucera International Inc, Landiscor Real Estate Mapping, NRC Group ASA, Nearmap Ltd., Verisk (Geomni), Keystone Aerial Surveys, Inc., Fugro N.V., Sanborn Map Company, Inc., Digital Aerial Solutions, LLC, Cooper Aerial Surveys Co., and GeoVantage, Inc, among others.
The aerial imaging market has been segmented as follows
Global Aerial Imaging Market
By Camera Orientation
- Vertical
- Oblique
- High Oblique
- Low Oblique
By Platform
- Manned Aircraft
- Fixed Wing
- Rotary Wing
- Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS)
- Others (Air Balloon, Kites, Parachutes, etc.)
By End-use Industry
- Government
- Defense
- Sports & Entertainment
- Forestry & Agriculture
- Energy
- Research
- Construction & Real Estate
- Insurance
- Others (Mining, etc.)
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
