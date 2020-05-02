COVID-19: Potential impact on Industrial Drums Market to Showcase Vigorous Demand During the Period until 2064
A recent market study on the global Industrial Drums market reveals that the global Industrial Drums market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).
The Industrial Drums market study includes a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Industrial Drums market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Industrial Drums market such as the market share, value, revenue, and how each segment is expected to fair post the COVID-19 pandemic.
The following doubts are addressed in the market report:
- Who are the most prominent players in the Industrial Drums market?
- What is the outcome of Porter’s Five Forces analysis?
- What are the factors that could impede the growth of the Industrial Drums market amidst the COVID-19 pandemic?
- Which region is expected to witness the maximum growth in terms of value during the forecast period?
- Why are the sales of the Industrial Drums market in region 2 more than that of region 3?
Key Highlights of the Industrial Drums Market Report
- Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global Industrial Drums market
- Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects
- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Industrial Drums market
- In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments
- A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the Industrial Drums market
The presented report segregates the Industrial Drums market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Industrial Drums market.
Segmentation of the Industrial Drums market
Competitive Outlook
This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Industrial Drums market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Industrial Drums market report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Greif, Inc.
Mauser Group B.V.
Industrial Container Services, LLC
Schutz Container Systems, Inc.
Sicagen India Limited
Eagle Manufacturing Company
Myers Container, LLC
Time Technoplast Ltd
Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd.
TPL Plastech Limited
U.S. Coexcell Inc.
The Metal Drum Company
Three Rivers Packaging, Inc.
Patrick J. Kelly Drums, Inc.
Fibrestar Drums Ltd.
Great Western Containers Inc.
Orlando Drum & Container Corporation
A W Stokes & Son (Drums) Ltd.
Peninsula Drums Cc
Muller AG Verpackungen
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
By Product Type
Steel Drum
Plastic Drum
Fibre Drum
By Capacity
Up to 100 Litre
100 to 250 Litre
250 to 500 Litre
Above 500 Litre
Segment by Application
Chemical & Fertilisers
Petroleum & Lubricants
Building & Construction
Food & Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Others
