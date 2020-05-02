COVID-19 Shatters Protein Ingredients Market as Key Players Forced to Halt Their Operations

The continuing spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) amongst major global economies has become an important factor of concern for import and export activities. Learn how companies in the Protein Ingredients market are responding to the Coronavirus crisis by gaining efficacy in alternative strategies that are stabilizing various business activities. Browse through our latest research analysis on COVID-19 and its impact over the global market landscape.

The report on the global Protein Ingredients market published by Persistence Market Research (PMR) provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Protein Ingredients market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Protein Ingredients market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Protein Ingredients market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Protein Ingredients market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Protein Ingredients market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

The global Protein Ingredients market is competitive. Some of the key players in the global protein ingredients market include Cargill, Ingredion Inc., Kerry Group, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Glanbia Plc, Axiom Foods, ROQUETTE FRERES S.A., DowDupont, CHS Inc. Arla Food Ingredients and others. More companies are taking interest to invest in the growing protein ingredients market.

Opportunities for Market Participants

The global protein ingredients Market is growing and thus has opened an ample number of opportunities for existing as well as new protein ingredients market participants. The on-going ‘move to organic’ trend is has opened several opportunities for protein ingredients market players, to invest and increase their organic portfolio. Manufacturers are strengthening their product portfolio by the introduction of new and pure protein as well as beneficial protein ingredients blends and thus strengthening positions in protein ingredients. The growing applications and thus the demand for protein from pharmaceuticals as well as the cosmetics industry also has opened many opportunities for global protein ingredients players. The rapid penetration of e-Commerce is decreasing entry barriers as well as distribution costs thus opening small scale manufacturers and emerging players in the protein ingredients market to increase their market presence.

Global Protein Ingredients Market: Regional Outlook

The global protein ingredients market has been regionally segmented North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, Middle East & Africa, South Asia and Oceania. In the protein Ingredients market, Europe region is expected to hold the largest share, owing to the higher consumption of protein ingredients in F&B as well as pharma industries.

