Escalating Demand for Automotive After Amid COVID-19 to Record Sharp Growth through Pandemic

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Automotive After market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Automotive After market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Automotive After market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.

This study presents the Automotive After Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Automotive After history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025. For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018. In global Automotive After market, the following companies are covered: key players are providing innovative services such as mobility and telematics services, which in turn create opportunities to generate revenue and account for growing share of the automotive aftermarket. There is a huge potential for automotive aftermarket in countries such as the U.K, Russia, France, Italy, Spain, China and India. Automobile companies are expanding their business in these countries, which is expected to drive the growth of automobile aftermarket over forecast period.

The automotive aftermarket report contains the global scenario of this market discussing detailed overview and market figures. The research report analyses the industry growth rate, industry capacity, and industry structure. The report analyses the historical data and forecasts the automotive aftermarket size along with key factors driving and restraining the market growth.

The automotive aftermarket market can be segmented into two major types into channels and vehicle age. The automotive aftermarket can be segmented on the basis of its channel into two major categories namely authorized channels: such as single-brand repair shop & multi-brand repair shop and independent channels: such as franchise workshops, automotive centers, and independent repair shops. On the basis of vehicle age the automotive aftermarket can be segmented into three major categories namely vehicle age 0-4 years, vehicle age 4-8 years and vehicle age over 8 years. The market can also be segmented geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

The automotive aftermarket across the globe is expected to show a substantial growth in CAGR, from 2013 to 2019. There is a significant increase in the automotive aftermarket market because it reduces repair and maintenance cost per vehicle.

The key drivers of this market include emerging market in Europe and Asia Pacific, cost advantage and increasing demand for high quality brand, which are biggest revenue generator for the market.The key restraint to this market is legal issues, which is hindering the growth of automotive aftermarket.

Some of the key players in the automotive aftermarket are ABS Friction Inc., ADVICS North America Inc., Bosch Brake Components LLC, Honeywell, Fritec, Link Engineering and Centric Parts among others.

The automobile industry is working to make sure that end-users can access reliable, cost-effective maintenance and repair services. These benefits of automotive aftermarket increase value of service to the customer.

Key geographies evaluated in this report are: North America U.S Canada

Europe France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK Eastern Europe CIS

APAC China India Japan Australia Others

Latin America Argentina Brazil Others

Key features of this report Drivers, restraints, and challenges shaping the Automotive After market dynamics

Latest innovations and key events in the industry

Analysis of business strategies of the top players

Automotive After market estimates and forecasts(2015 -2021)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Automotive After product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automotive After , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automotive After in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Automotive After competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Automotive After breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Automotive After market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive After sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

“