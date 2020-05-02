Global Advanced Perfusion System Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Advanced Perfusion System market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Heart Lung Machine is a device used in open heart surgery to support the body during the surgical procedure while the heart is stopped. The heart-lung machine is often referred to as the pump, and does the work of the heart and lungs during the operation.

Heart Lung Machine market is mainly occupied by large companies, Sorin as the largest player in the market produced over 53% of Heart Lung Machine and made more than 56% of revenue share in 2015. MAQUET followed as second produced about 13% in 2015.

Through the above research we tend to believe that Sorin is the most important player in the market and it will occupy a major share of the market in the future. The competition will become more intense, companies will play more and more attention to developing regions in the future.

The global Advanced Perfusion System market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Advanced Perfusion System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Advanced Perfusion System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sorin

MAQUET

Medtronic

Terumo

Braile Biomedica

Tianjin Medical

Getinge

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Single Roller Pump Heart Lung Machine

Double Roller Pump Heart Lung Machine

Segment by Application

Cardiac Surgery

Lung Transplant Operation

Acute Respiratory Failure Treatment

Other

