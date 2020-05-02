Global Animal Biotechnology Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Animal Biotechnology market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Animal Biotechnology Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Animal Biotechnology market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Animal Biotechnology market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Animal Biotechnology market.”

Animal biotechnology refers to the branch of biotechnology, which deals with the molecular biology techniques for producing genetically engineered animals (whose genome are modified), in order to make them suitable for pharmaceutical, industrial or agricultural applications. The genetically modified animals have improved growth rates, synthesized therapeutic proteins, and are resistant to various diseases. Increasing R&D by the major market players, rising regulatory approvals, and the rising focus toward cloning and transgenic animals are contributing to the market growth. However, high cost of research and development, and the ethical issues associated with animal biotechnology products may adversely affect the market growth.

The global Animal Biotechnology market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Animal Biotechnology volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Animal Biotechnology market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bayer AG

Merck &, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Sanofi

Biogenesis Bago

Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc.

Boehringer Inghlem

Virbac Inc.

Zoetis

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Diagnostic Tests

Drugs

Reporductive & Genetic Produtcs

Vaccines

Segment by Application

Preventive Care for Animals

Development of Animal Pharmaceuticals

Food Safety and Drug Development

Others

