Global Anti-microbial/Anti-fungal Tests Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Anti-microbial/Anti-fungal Tests Market Research Report 2019
The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Anti-microbial/Anti-fungal Tests market during the forecast period (2019-2029).
It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.
An antimicrobial is an agent that kills microorganisms or stops their growth. Antimicrobial medicines can be grouped according to the microorganisms they act primarily against. For example, antibiotics are used against bacteria and antifungals are used against fungi. They can also be classified according to their function.
Among all the downstream users, hospitals segement accounts for the biggest market share of the global anti-microbial/anti-fungal tests market, followed by reference laboratories. Meanwhile, the latter segement is projected to see a CAGR of 6.0% from 2017 to 2025.
The global Anti-microbial/Anti-fungal Tests market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Anti-microbial/Anti-fungal Tests volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Anti-microbial/Anti-fungal Tests market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Abbott
bioMerieux
Bio-Rad
Bruker
Danaher
Erba Mannheim
F. Hoffmann-La Roche
Luminex
Meridian Bioscience
Norgen Biotek
Omega Diagnostics
Qiagen
Quidel
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Microbial Infection
Antifungal Resistance
Antimicrobial Resistance
Fungal Infection
Segment by Application
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Clinics
Community Health Centers
Reference Laboratories
