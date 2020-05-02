Global Armored Vehicles Automatic Fire Extinguishing Systems (AFES) Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Armored Vehicles Automatic Fire Extinguishing Systems (AFES) market.

An automatic fire extinguishing systems (AFES) is used in military ground vehicles to protect the crew from hazards such as improvised explosive device (IED) threats and fuel explosions. Military ground vehicles include land combat and transportation vehicles that are used by ground forces for a wide range of operations. These include active combat missions as well as transportation of cargo, ammunition, equipment, and military personnel. These ground vehicles are currently being used in large numbers by military forces around the world, and nations are investing heavily in the development and procurement of advanced variants of these vehicles.

The global Armored Vehicles Automatic Fire Extinguishing Systems (AFES) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Armored Vehicles Automatic Fire Extinguishing Systems (AFES) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Armored Vehicles Automatic Fire Extinguishing Systems (AFES) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bulldog Direct

Halma

N2 TOWERS

Spectrex

UNITED TECHNOLOGIES

Marotta Control

Fire Protection Technologies

General Dynamics

United Technologies

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

AFES for APCs

AFES for Tanks

Other

Segment by Application

Military

Civilian

