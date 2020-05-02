Global Arthritis Therapeutics Market’s Growth Trajectory Catalyzed by COVID-19 Pandemic; Growth to Persist Post Crisis

The presented market report on the global Arthritis Therapeutics market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the leading parameters that are likely to determine the growth of the Arthritis Therapeutics market in the forthcoming decade. Further, the study dives in deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the global scenario of the Arthritis Therapeutics market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The market study reveals that the Arthritis Therapeutics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Arthritis Therapeutics market in the assessment period. The market study predicts the course of the global Arthritis Therapeutics market post the COVID-19 pandemic and offers resourceful insights to market players pertaining to their business continuity strategies and more.

Arthritis Therapeutics Market Segmentation

The report bifurcates the Arthritis Therapeutics market into multiple segments to provide a clear picture of the Arthritis Therapeutics market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, product type, application, and more.

Key players profiled in this comprehensive study on the arthritis therapeutics market include Sanofi, Novartis AG, F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Eli Lily and Company, Janssen Global Services, LLC, Amgen, Inc., AbbVie, Inc., Amgen, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and Merck & Co., Inc.

Arthritis Therapeutics Market – Research Methodology

The research undertaken by seasoned analysts at Fact.MR consists of a systematic approach. A combination of the bottom-up and top-down approach is leveraged to estimate the size of the arthritis therapeutics market. Besides this, primary and secondary researches are carried out through credible sources to gain crucial insights into the arthritis therapeutics market. For conducting primary research, interviews and discussions were carried out with industry experts, key opinion leaders, vendors, and distributors.

Besides these, respondents also include CEOs, presidents, directors, chairmen, vice presidents, marketing managers, suppliers, distributors, and chief medical officers, among others. This helps in assessing the demand-supply gap prevailing in the arthritis therapeutics market. In order to conduct secondary research, marketing collaterals, company websites, industry associations, and government statistics were studied. In addition to this, reports as well as content pieces published by credible sources, such as company annual reports, investor presentations, and SEC-filings were studied.

Besides this, governmental and public portals, such as World Health Organization (WHO), OECD, FDA, Centres of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Centres for Medicare & Medicaid Services, MoHFW, Government of India, Dermatology News, Arthritis Foundation, National Psoriasis Foundation, Arthritis Foundation, Psoriasis Association, European Societies of Dermatology, National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases, and National Centre for Complementary and Integrative Health were referred to, in order to gain crucial information regarding key players in the arthritis therapeutics market. Insights obtained through primary and secondary research are then authenticated with the data triangulation method.

The growth projection of each of these segments and sub-segments is accurately tracked in the report along with east-to-understand graphs and tables. Further, the market share, size, value, and Y-o-Y growth of the Arthritis Therapeutics market segments are included in the report.

