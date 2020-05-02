Global Automotive Solenoid Valves Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)
Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automotive Solenoid Valves market.
Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Automotive Solenoid Valves Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Automotive Solenoid Valves market during the forecast period (2019-2029).
It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.
“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Automotive Solenoid Valves market.
Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Automotive Solenoid Valves market.”
Automotive Solenoids are adopted in automobiles engine systems, powertrain systems, HVAC cooling & control systems, Safety and security systems, and others (Infotainment, fuel management systems etc.) In laymans term, function of solenoids is to convert electric energy into mechanical movement.
Rising demand for comfort level in vehicles coupled with rising automotive vehicles demand are projected to push the growth of the automotive solenoid market over the forecast period.
The global Automotive Solenoid Valves market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Automotive Solenoid Valves volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Solenoid Valves market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Robert Bosch
Continental
Delphi
Denso
Hitachi
Johnson Electric
Mitsubishi Electric
BorgWarner
GKN
Rheinmetall Automotive
Flex Ltd
Infineon Technologies
Nidec
Schaeffler
TLX Technologies
Rotex Automation
Wabco Holdings
Littlefuse
GW Lisk
Bitron Industrie SpA
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
By Valve Design
2-Way Valve
3-Way Valve
4-Way Valve
5-Way Valve
Others
By Function
Fluid Control
Gas Control
Motion Control
Segment by Application
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
