Global Blended Fibers Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Blended Fibers are a mixing of different fibers.The properties of the fibers blended are combined and made into a modified state in a blended fabric. If blending is done carefully the good qualities of the fibers are emphasized minimizing the poor qualities

The important reason for blending fibers is to produce better performance. By blending we can improve the characteristics that are poor in one fiber, by blending it with another type of fabrics that excel in those characteristics For example polyester when blended with cotton, the resultant fabric has moderate absorbancy which is almost nil in polyester.It can also help to improve the texture, reduce the cost, produce cross-dyed effects and improve spinning.

The global Blended Fibers market is valued at 37200 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 60600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Blended Fibers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Blended Fibers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Reliance Industries

Wellspun Industries

Sutlej Textiles and Industries

Hebei Diamond Cashmere Products

Pennine Textiles and Recycling

James Robinson Fibers

National Spinning

The Natural Fibre Company

The Fibre Company

Leigh Fibers

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Cotton/Polyester

Cotton/Polyester/Cellulose

Nylon/Wool

Elastane/Nylon/cotton

Segment by Application

Apparel

Home Furnishing

Technical

