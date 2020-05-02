Global Chemical Detection Technology Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Chemical Detection Technology market.

Chemical detection technology is used to detect chemical agents (CA), toxic industrial chemicals (TIC), and toxic industrial materials (TIM). Chemical detection technologies plays a vital important role in the monitoring of chemical plants and industries.

Global chemical detection technology market is driven by defense sector of various countries in the world. IMS technology is widely used in the military and civilian agencies for detection of illicit drugs, explosives and TICs. Increase in number of people travelling worldwide and security concerns at the airports are driving growth of the global chemical detection technology market. Worldwide forensic labs are using infra-red spectroscopy for forensic analysis such as in identifying polymer degradation. Infra-red spectroscopy can be used to detect the alcohol content in the blood.

The following manufacturers are covered:

S.E.International

S2 Threat Detection Technologies

Romtech

ChemImage

Bruker Detection

Implant Sciences

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Portable Equipment

Non-Portable Equipment

Segment by Application

Defense

Civil

Commercial

