Global Enema Based Devices Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Fluid injected in the bowel by rectum is known as enema. Stool evacuation can be stimulated by enema administration technique, which involves a liquid treatment to treat severe constipation. It is a process which helps to push out the waste from the rectum. Enema cleansing may relief Constipation, fatigue, headaches, and backaches. During a cleansing enema, the movement of the large intestine is stimulated by using a water-based solution with a small concentration of stool softener, baking soda, or apple cider vinegar. A cleansing enema stimulates the bowels to quickly expel any impacted fecal matter.

The market of enema based device is expected to show flourishing growth due to an increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders, rising geriatric population with chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Cleansing Enema

Carminative Enema

Retention Enema

Return-Flow Enema

Others

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Care Settings

Others

