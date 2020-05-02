Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Enhanced Oil Recovery market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Enhanced Oil Recovery Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Enhanced Oil Recovery market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Enhanced Oil Recovery market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Enhanced Oil Recovery market.”

The enhanced oil recovery is estimated to grow with the increasing imports in Asia-Pacific region, as well as high sustained oil prices. Ageing oil fields, increasing global energy demand, and a dearth of conventional oil fields would also boost the demand for enhanced oil recovery market. The increase in demand for solar enhanced oil recovery technique in the Middle East is an attractive opportunity for the enhanced oil recovery market.

The increasing demand for enhanced oil recovery techniques in oil & gas industry is expected to be the major drivers for the enhanced oil recovery market. The growing demand for oil, large number of mature wells and increasing imports in Asia-Pacific region is also expected to escalate the enhanced oil recovery market.

The global Enhanced Oil Recovery market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Enhanced Oil Recovery volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Enhanced Oil Recovery market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Halliburton Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Schlumberger

Chevron Phillips Chemical Corporation

Fmc Technologies Inc.

NALCO Company

Praxair Technology, Inc.

Secure Energy Services Inc.

Xytel Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Thermal

Gas

Chemical

Others

Segment by Application

Onshore

Offshore

