Global Helical Screw Blowers Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)
The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Helical Screw Blowers market during the forecast period (2019-2029).
It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.
A Helical Screw Blower is a positive displacement rotary machine, consisting a pair of intermeshing rotors, which are also known as: male and female rotors. These rotors move towards each other as the volume trapped between them and the housing decreases.
Screw Blowers are more advanced compared with traditional roots style blower. Their profile resembles a helical screw which assist an engine producing exceptional horsepower. Roots or lobe type blower suffered poor efficiency compared with screw blowers as no internal compression taking place during the 360-degree rotation cycle, resulting in lower efficiency. Thus, rotary screw blowers hold substantial potential as a replacement to the roots blowers in the future years.
The global Helical Screw Blowers market is valued at 790 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1250 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Helical Screw Blowers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Helical Screw Blowers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Gardner Denver
Atlas Copco
KAESER KOMPRESSOREN
Performance System III
Universal Blower Pac
Swam Pneumatics Private
Zhejiang Kaishan Compressor
Chandler Equipment
Zhengzhou Qugong Machinery Equipment
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Direct Drive
Belt Drive
Segment by Application
Chemicals and Petrochemicals
Cement
Food and Pharmaceuticals
Steel Plants
Power
