Global Industrial Fans and Blowers Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Industrial Fans and Blowers market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Industrial Fans and Blowers market.”

Industrial fans and blowers are devices that are used to provide large amounts of air to various parts of a building; or wherever airflow is needed for exhausting, aspirating, cooling, ventilating, conveying and other applications.

Rising demand and consumption of food and beverages have led to the growth of the food and beverage industry. Government support and initiatives have aided in the growth of this sector. For example, the Indian government has initiated the Make in India program, which mainly focuses on manufacturing all products locally. Though the food processing sector in India is not very big, it offers a huge growth potential as it directly links Indias economy, industry, and agriculture.

The global Industrial Fans and Blowers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Industrial Fans and Blowers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Fans and Blowers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ebm-papst

FlAkt Woods Group

Greenheck Fan

Howden Group

Acme Engineering & Manufacturing

Air King America

Continental Blower

Nidec

DongKun Industrial

Gardner Denver

Hurner-Funken

Loren Cook

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Industrial fans

Industrial blowers

Segment by Application

Chemical

Food and beverage

Petrochemicals

Wood

Automotive

